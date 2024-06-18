BEAUTY Masks SKIN

Month of Love: Jurlique Hydrating Mask

June 9, 2024
lace
1 Comment

The “Replenish and Soften” Hydrating Mask from Jurlique will be a beautiful addition to your skincare routine.

It is packed with hardworking, natural ingredients including farm-grown Jurlique Rose, Lavender, Marshmallow Root and Calendula. Not only are these additions good for your complexion — they also give the product a natural fragrance.

Apply a thin layer of this mask once a week and sit back for at least 10 minutes. You can leave it on overnight if you want deeper hydration. Use consistently for the best results. This may just be our new favourite face mask for dry skin types.

Jurlique is a South Australian brand that has been around since 1985, and this product is made right here in Australia.

Shop it here.

Today is Day of the Beauty and Lace Month of Love. At the end of June 2024, we will be giving away one mega pack featuring every “Month of Love” product. Enter here.

Follow us on FacebookYouTubeInstagram or TikTok and stay tuned for entry details.

Check back tomorrow for the next reveal.

You May Also Like:

Month of Love: Obagi Professional-C Serum 15%
USER REVIEWS: No Pong Deodorant
Kiehl’s Instant Renewal Concentrate Mask
USER REVIEWS: Keeko Oral Care
Click to rate this product!
[Total: 2 Average: 5]

One thought on “Month of Love: Jurlique Hydrating Mask

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *