Month of Love: Jurlique Hydrating Mask

The “Replenish and Soften” Hydrating Mask from Jurlique will be a beautiful addition to your skincare routine.

It is packed with hardworking, natural ingredients including farm-grown Jurlique Rose, Lavender, Marshmallow Root and Calendula. Not only are these additions good for your complexion — they also give the product a natural fragrance.

Apply a thin layer of this mask once a week and sit back for at least 10 minutes. You can leave it on overnight if you want deeper hydration. Use consistently for the best results. This may just be our new favourite face mask for dry skin types.

Jurlique is a South Australian brand that has been around since 1985, and this product is made right here in Australia.

