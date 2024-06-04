Month of Love: Jergens Shea and Cocoa Whipped Butter Blend

Want a body lotion that’s rich, creamy and affordable? Look no further than the Deep Conditioning Shea and Cocoa Whipped Butter Blend from Jergens.

What’s best described as a body butter that’s easy to apply, it glides on the skin for an instant moisture hit. African Shea Butter, Vitamin B3 and Vitamin E soak into dry skin as an intensive treatment.

After use your body will feel softer, smoother and hydrated for up to 24 hours. Now that the cold weather has hit, this is ideal for hydrating any dry patches (think elbows and knees), and giving your arms and legs some extra care.

The Deep Conditioning Butter Blend is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. Jergens is a brand that’s been around since 1901, and when it comes to body products — they know what they are doing.

Keep an eye out for this beauty in chemists and stores near you.

Today is Day 4 of the Beauty and Lace Month of Love. At the end of June 2024, we will be giving away one mega pack featuring every “Month of Love” product. Enter here.

Follow us on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or TikTok and stay tuned for entry details.

Check back tomorrow for the next reveal.

Click to rate this product! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]