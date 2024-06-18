Month of Love: INNOluxe #Saved Mask

Hair that needs a luxurious pamper will love the #Saved Mask from INNOluxe.

Let’s start by raving about its hydrating and strengthening properties. Whether your hair is prone to frizz, breakage or naturally dry and curly — you will start to notice a difference after just one use.

While it’s made for colour-treated locks, #Saved can be used on all hair types.

Apply the mask to wet hair once or twice a week after shampooing. Comb it through and leave it for at least 3 minutes before rinsing and just like that — happier hair.

Pair it with other INNOluxe products for best results. If you’re on the lookout for a new hair mask, take this one for a spin — it’s packaged in a round modern tub and has a gentle fragrance.

Today is Day 13 of the Beauty and Lace Month of Love. At the end of June 2024, we will be giving away one mega pack featuring every “Month of Love” product. The A’kin deodorant scent will be randomly selected. Enter here.

Check back tomorrow for the next reveal.

