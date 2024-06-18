Month of Love: E45 Moisturising Lotion

Dry and sensitive skin needs extra care, and a lotion that’s free from perfumes and other irritants will be your go-to. Our recommendation is the E45 Moisturising Lotion because it’s light, gentle and hydrating.

You can apply this to any area of your body — including your face and hands. This formula is even suitable for the littlest humans in your family.

It’s an every day moisturiser that can be applied as needed. It gives ongoing protection and after two weeks you will start to notice a significant improvement on any rough, red or flaky spots.

The product is dermatologically tested and glides onto the skin. It doesn’t leave you feeling sticky but you will notice any dry patches soak it up.

Available in both 200ml and 500ml. The packaging is sleek in white and navy.

