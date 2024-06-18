Month of Love: Modelrock Lip Essentials Hydra Silk Lip Gloss

The Hydra Silk Lip Gloss from Modelrock is another product we have fallen in love with. It’s a silky soft formula with avocado, jojoba, and shea butter that hydrates and protects your pout.

You get all the benefits of a gloss — think colour and shine, without drying out your lips. It comes in 11 shades, but “Nude Blush” is our top pick.

For daily wear, there is enough pigment to complement a natural look. But, if you want to build it up for a bolder finish, this beauty can be applied over your lipstick.

Finally a lipgloss that makes your lips feel (and look) better! Shop it here.

Modelrock is an Australian owned brand that is vegan and cruelty-free.

Today is Day 10 of the Beauty and Lace Month of Love. At the end of June 2024, we will be giving away one mega pack featuring every “Month of Love” product. Enter here.

Follow us on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or TikTok and stay tuned for entry details.

Check back tomorrow for the next reveal.

Click to rate this product! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]