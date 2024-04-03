MCoBeauty – Candy Shop (Big W)

Click to rate this product! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

Australian, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products are no longer just for those with big spending budgets. With the launch of MCoBeauty, everyday shoppers can now get all this and more.

The brand has a range of best sellers, including fragrance mists, setting sprays and foundations. But, it’s the McCoBeauty Candy Shop collection that caught our eye. These babes are exclusive to Big W.

The lipglosses look adorably sweet, with jelly balms, hot berry lip plumps and lip pops in the mix. Plus, you’ll find lip masks, beauty blenders and more.

It wouldn’t be a candy collection without pastels, and the packaging pops in retro style.

I was pleasantly surprised to spot this brand at Big W, and MCoBeauty is a good pick for teens and those who want to try something sweet.

Tried MCoBeauty? Let us know in the comments below.