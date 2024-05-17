Click to rate this product! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

There are occasions when you don’t want to have a fully made-up face, and tinted moisturisers are a great way to get a tiny bit of coverage without that made up look. I do love my regular foundation but on lazy Sundays and days when I want to allow my face a bit of breath-a-bility I like to use a tinted moisturiser.

I have been using the Anti Ageing Tinted CC Cream from Innoxa and the first thing I noticed is that it is gentle on sensitive skin. It is fragrance-free which is really a big plus, I find a lot of tinted moisturisers are packed with unnecessary (and irritating) fragrances – I don’t see the point in having a perfumed face.

There are six shades and because it is only a medium tint I think these colours would cater to most skin tones.

The colour isn’t streaky and it blends easily. In terms of a moisturiser, I find it works quite well with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E and added SPF 30 for some extra protection.

I’m going to continue to use the Anti Ageing Tinted CC Cream, it’s one of those products that appears to be nonthreatening to my skin (no redness or irritation as yet) and it’s just nice to know you have “something there” rather than feeling completely (face) naked.

Innoxa products are dermatologically tested and cruelty-free.

Innoxa Anti Ageing Tinted CC Cream has an RRP of $29.95. Shop it here.

