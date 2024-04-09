Click to rate this product! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

Freezeframe sells at least one Revitaleyes eye gel every minute of the day. It’s the leading eyecream in Australia and gives instant results.

As an alternative to invasive treatments, Revitaleyes focuses on deep wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness. While minor results are visible after 30 minutes, the brand says you can expect an improvement of up to 72% after using for 14 days.

The product is an easy-to-apply, gel-based formula. And, it’s free from fragrances making it suitable for all skin types.

There are a few key ingredients. Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid are the stars, and these are combined with a gel tensor system that’s exclusive to the brand.

Before you commit to other treatments, it may be worth giving Freezeframe Revitaleyes a go.

