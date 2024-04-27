Clinique 7 Piece Gift at David Jones

Click to rate this product!
[Total: 1 Average: 5]
It’s Clinique Gift Time again at David Jones.
Until the 5th of May 2024, you will receive a complimentary 7-piece gift* when you spend $75 or more on Clinique.
The gift is valued at $225 and includes:
- Full-sized All About Clean™ Rinse-Off Foaming Cleanser 150ml
- Smart Clinical Repir™ Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream 5ml
- Smart Clinical Repir™ Wrinkle Correcting Cream 15ml
- Take The Day Off™ Makeup Remover for Lids, Lashes & Lips 30ml
- Pop Plush™ Creamy Lip Gloss Shade: Black Honey 2.2g
- High Impact™ Mascara Shade: Black 3.5ml
- Limited-Edition Cosmetic Bag
Available exclusively in-store and online at David Jones until 05/05 or while stocks last. Shop now: https://www.davidjones.com/brand/clinique
*T&C’s apply. See online for more details. Offer applied automatically at checkout.
Hi, I’m Anna the Editor of Beauty and Lace.