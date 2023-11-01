Click to rate this product! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

Cetaphil is an iconic brand that’s been around since 1947. You’re probably familiar with the best-selling Gentle Skin Cleanser, a go-to for those with sensitive skin.

Recently, Cetaphil released a new range for those who have skin that needs a pick-me-up. These products are still ideal for sensitive complexions but also brighten the skin.

The Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance range comes without harsh ingredients, and there are a few goodies in the mix.

The Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Perfecting Serum helps to reduce dark spots, hydrate the skin, and smooth uneven complexions. It comes with an RRP of $49.99

The Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Gentle Renewing Cleanser has gentle exfoliating beads, vitamin E and natural jojoba. It has an RRP of $19.99

The Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Day Protect Cream has SPF 15. It’s a rich but gentle moisturiser that gives dry, sensitive skin a hydration boost. The RRP is $37.99

The Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Night Comfort Cream is the finishing touch. Apply it at night and wake up with fresh, glowing skin. It also combats dark spots. The RRP is $37.99

I’ve been testing these products and haven’t had any negative reactions (yes!). The stand-out for me is the day cream, but the range does work well when combined.

The Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance collection is dermatologically tested and you can buy these products from Chemist Warehouse.

#prgifted #reviews