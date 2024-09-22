BEAUTY TRIAL: Sundae Strawberries & Cream Foaming Body Wash

Sundae has changed the way we shower, with a range of foaming body washes in delicious scents.

Give the Sundae can a shake and get a fluffy, foamy product that’s made for your skin. They’re suitable for sensitive and dry skin types and will leave your body feeling fresh and clean.

While Sundae has a list of staples in its Australian-made collection, every now and then there is a limited edition launch. Right now, the Strawberries and Cream is on our must-have list, with notes of strawberry, cream and vanilla sugar.

The sweet scent lingers, and the moisturising formula (think kakadu plum for Vitamin C and Finger Lime for AHAs) is perfect for the changing seasons.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been taking this for a spin, and you can read their comments below.

Want to try it? Head to Sundae to buy the limited edition Strawberries and Cream Whipped Shower Foam for $20.00. Sundae is a cruelty-free brand.

Click to rate this product! [Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]