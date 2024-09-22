BEAUTY BODY USER REVIEWS

BEAUTY TRIAL: Sundae Strawberries & Cream Foaming Body Wash

September 21, 2024
Sundae has changed the way we shower, with a range of foaming body washes in delicious scents.

Give the Sundae can a shake and get a fluffy, foamy product that’s made for your skin. They’re suitable for sensitive and dry skin types and will leave your body feeling fresh and clean.

While Sundae has a list of staples in its Australian-made collection, every now and then there is a limited edition launch. Right now, the Strawberries and Cream is on our must-have list, with notes of strawberry, cream and vanilla sugar.

The sweet scent lingers, and the moisturising formula (think kakadu plum for Vitamin C and Finger Lime for AHAs) is perfect for the changing seasons.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been taking this for a spin, and you can read their comments below.

Want to try it? Head to Sundae to buy the limited edition Strawberries and Cream Whipped Shower Foam for $20.00. Sundae is a cruelty-free brand.

  1. Sundae Strawberries & Cream Foaming Body Wash is a whipped foam that is enhanced with Kakadu Plum & Finger Lime. It sounds like it’s a yummy dessert, looks like whipped cream and has a fruity smell, but the truth is it is a wonderfully moisturising and gentle body wash.
    The Kakadu Plum is a great source of skin brightening vitamin c, and the Finger Lime which is a natural source of Alpha Hydroxy Acid, provides gentle exfoliation. Sundae is even great for sensitive skin leaving your skin feeling silky smooth.
    What can I say? It’s fun to use in the shower and makes bathing a refreshingly playful activity! Just like the cans of whipped cream you use for dessert, you give Sundae a good shake and spray a dollop!
    It is rich and creamy, moisturised my skin as it washed and has a sweet, fruity smell. It is also a lovely foam for shaving your legs and armpits with!
    Feeling soft, clean and well moisturised, I loved using this special shower time treat, and cant wait to try the other flavours… I mean scents

  2. Thank you for this beauty trial opportunity.

    I enjoyed using the foam in the shower. It comes in a pretty container and you point it upside down and press and out comes the soft white foam.
    The scent is a very subtle slightly tangy strawberry scent. It’s very mild and I like that it’s not overpowering. It felt great and so soft on my skin.

    At first, I was using only a small amount and then I thought, let’s really enjoy it and pressed out a good amount on my hand and applied to my arms and body. It’s just a lot of fun to use this soft and enjoyable foam.

    I would suggest this for anyone who wants to have a nice pleasant time in the shower, for something different and lots of fun. It’s a good way to pamper yourself and spend some time relaxing and playing around with the soft scented foam.

