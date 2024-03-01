BEAUTY TRIAL: Skin Virtue Future Advanced Firming Mask

Click to rate this product! [Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

You will instantly feel the hydration return to your skin after using Skin Virtue’s Future Advanced Firming Mask, one of the brand’s hero products.

Skin Virtue is Australia’s leading cosmeceutical skincare brand, renowned for its commitment to scientific innovation and formulation excellence.

Founded on a commitment to deliver advanced solutions, Skin Virtue understands the evolving needs of your skin. This highly concentrated, rehydrating, and smoothing mask is a revelation, addressing skin thinning and loss of elasticity.

Crafted with innovation in mind, this lifting and firming mask delivers instant and enduring hydration, reducing the appearance of crepey-looking skin.

It can be applied to the face, neck, and décolleté. For an added indulgence, it doubles as a luxurious hand cream and an overnight mask for those seeking a comprehensive skincare experience.

Key ingredients for maximum impact:

Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7: A powerful peptide that restores and firms the skin, combating the signs of ageing.

Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1 Complex: A comprehensive anti-ageing and skin-restoring peptide for optimal care.

Glycine Soja Protein: A botanical extract with anti-ageing, skin-soothing, and replenishing properties.

Superoxide Dismutase: A biotechnological enzyme offering anti-ageing, soothing, and antioxidant benefits.

Methylsilanol Mannuronate: A global anti-ageing ingredient with emollient and anti-inflammatory properties.

Saccharide Isomerate: A botanical extract providing emollient, moisturising, and replenishing benefits.

Shea Butter: A nourishing botanical extract with emollient and antioxidant properties.

Sweet Almond Oil: A botanical extract known for its moisturising and emollient qualities.

Vitamin E: An antioxidant vitamin offering humectant, emollient, and soothing effects.

Panthenol: A vitamin with moisturising, humectant, and soothing attributes.

Vitamin A: A vitamin renowned for its skin-restoring, regenerating, and antioxidant properties.

Find out more at www.skinvirtue.com.au

A selection of our Beauty and Lace club members have been testing this product. You can read their feedback below, or add your own review.