BEAUTY TRIAL: Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Honey Peptide

When we heard Olay were creating a product with Aussies in mind, we wanted to know more. The new range is finally here, and it’s called Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Honey Peptide.

We’re a sun-loving nation, but this isn’t always good for our skin. One of the consequences of our harsh climate is pigmentation, which appears as discoloured patches or spots.

This is where Olay comes in. As mentioned in the product names, the range has two key ingredients:

Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) absorbs into the skin and can significantly reduce the appearance of pigmentation. Plus, honey extract is soothing and has anti-inflammatory properties.

When you pair these two powerful ingredients together, you’ll fight existing sunspots while reducing the risk of new patches forming. Rest assured, these products have been tested by dermatologists.

The range includes a Super Serum and Moisturiser, and both have an RRP of $59.99 each. Available at Coles, Woolworths, Priceline, and Chemist Warehouse.

Please note, you’ll still need to wear sun protection and limit your time spent outdoors in the summer months.

Guess what? A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing the Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Honey Peptide range. You can read the comments below, or add your own review.