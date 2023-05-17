FACE SKIN USER REVIEWS

BEAUTY TRIAL: Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Honey Peptide

May 14, 2023
lace
5 Comments

When we heard Olay were creating a product with Aussies in mind, we wanted to know more. The new range is finally here, and it’s called Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Honey Peptide.

We’re a sun-loving nation, but this isn’t always good for our skin. One of the consequences of our harsh climate is pigmentation, which appears as discoloured patches or spots.

This is where Olay comes in. As mentioned in the product names, the range has two key ingredients:

Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) absorbs into the skin and can significantly reduce the appearance of pigmentation. Plus, honey extract is soothing and has anti-inflammatory properties.

When you pair these two powerful ingredients together, you’ll fight existing sunspots while reducing the risk of new patches forming. Rest assured, these products have been tested by dermatologists.

The range includes a Super Serum and Moisturiser, and both have an RRP of $59.99 each. Available at Coles, Woolworths, Priceline, and Chemist Warehouse.

Please note, you’ll still need to wear sun protection and limit your time spent outdoors in the summer months.

Guess what? A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing the Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Honey Peptide range. You can read the comments below, or add your own review.

5 thoughts on “BEAUTY TRIAL: Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Honey Peptide

  1. I got to trial the Olay Luminous Super Serum.
    It was easy to apply only needed a very small amount smelt nice and rubbed in really well ,after day 5 I started to notice my skin felt softer and smoother although I still have sunspots and fine lines I think with continuous use of both products my skin would look and feel better .

    Reply

  2. I trialled the Honey Peptide Super Serum that visibly reduces pigmentation caused by the sun. I was interested to put this to the test as I have some slight pigmentation on the right side of my face which totally annoy me.

    Firstly I love the easy push down plunger lid to get the very light lotion. I then just put two drops onto my hand and apply to the whole of my face.

    There is a very subtle fragrance that doesn’t overpower any sensitive noses. It’s quite nice. The opaque lotion absorbs into your skin easily and you are not left with any sticky residue.

    I have been using the lotion twice a day and I find using my other moisturisers over the product works well with it.

    I have been using this product for about 3 1/2 weeks now and I am seeing results of my pigmentation reducing. I also have noticed some little red spots that I have are also diminishing.

    I will be continuing using this product and have since bought two more bottles to continue trying it out. If I am seeing diminishing of the pigmentation in my time of trialling, of course I will keep going.

    With this product though, you do need to wear sunscreen. Absolutely love so far.

    Reply

  3. I am trialling the Olay Luminous Niacinamide Honey Peptide Super Serum. What a mouthful!
    The container is a screw lid bottle that pops when you turn it (and pops down when you turn it closed) the Serum is sucked into the tube for easy dispensing. I used a couple drops and smoothed it onto my face taking extra care to cover the sun spots and discoloration on my face, neck and the back of my hands. The Serum glides on, has a very slight scent that is pleasant and is absorbed into the skin readily and does not leave any residue.
    Using this product, I have noticed a slight lessening of the sun spots and discolorations and am positive with continued use this will continue.
    This product has been added to my daily beauty regimen and will continue to be.
    Love this product!

    Reply

  4. I was excited to trial Olay’s new Niacinamide Honey Peptide Super Serum. I have been a longtime user of Olay products and loved the Niacinamide + AHA face cream so much when I trialled it that I stopped using my usual face cream and also purchased the Niacinamide +AHA Super Serum.

    The Honey Peptide Super Serum claims to reduce pigmentation and age spots caused by sun damage. I have been using this product every morning and night, and applying sunscreen everyday, for 4 weeks and have not noticed any difference in the appearance of the sunspots on my face. It may be more effective if used along with the matching face cream but I am eager to get back to my usual daily routine with products I know work.

    I am more than happy to recommend Olay’s Niacinamide +AHA face cream and Super Serum used along with Olay’s Niacinamide +Vitamin C Super Serum for visible signs of improvement.

    Reply

  5. I have been a long time fan of olay products, dating back to my mum introducing mr to oil of ulan back in my teenage years. Fast forward to a few decades later and with sun damage has started showing on my face and chest I was excited to trial OLAY’s Luminous Niacinamide Honey Peptide Super Serum. I have been pairing with my home made hyaluronic serum and the effects have been pretty good. The super serum has a nice fragrance, not too strong and easily absorbs into my skin. I have already noticed a slight fading of the darker pigments on my chest. Looking forward to the next few weeks to see if the diminish even more. Definitely a must have for me ❤️

    Reply

