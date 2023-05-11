BEAUTY TRIAL: Natralus

Are you on the hunt for a moisturising, nourishing body lotion for the cooler months? Look no further than Natralus.

This Australian-made brand has a range of lotions, including the Superfood Body Lotion. This is my new go-to, with its naturally subtle scent and instant hydration.

Containing a suite of ingredients, including berries, aloe vera, and paw paw, it absorbs quickly and perks up dry skin. While it’s perfect for winter, you can use it all year round.

Plus, there are a few key ingredients that are missing – and that’s a good thing. For example, there are no fragrances, mineral oils, parabens, or petrochemicals.

With skin that’s prone to sensitivity, I had no issues using this product. It comes in a sleek white tube at 200g. The best thing is, the product is affordable at just $16.00.

Natralus is a cruelty-free company and I’m looking forward to trying more from the range. You can shop it here.

Want more reviews? A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing the Natralus range. You can read their reviews in the comments section below.