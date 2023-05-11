BEAUTY

BEAUTY TRIAL: Natralus

May 8, 2023
lace
4 Comments

Are you on the hunt for a moisturising, nourishing body lotion for the cooler months? Look no further than Natralus.

This Australian-made brand has a range of lotions, including the Superfood Body Lotion. This is my new go-to, with its naturally subtle scent and instant hydration.

Containing a suite of ingredients, including berries, aloe vera, and paw paw, it absorbs quickly and perks up dry skin. While it’s perfect for winter, you can use it all year round.

Plus, there are a few key ingredients that are missing – and that’s a good thing. For example, there are no fragrances, mineral oils, parabens, or petrochemicals.

With skin that’s prone to sensitivity, I had no issues using this product. It comes in a sleek white tube at 200g. The best thing is, the product is affordable at just $16.00.

Natralus is a cruelty-free company and I’m looking forward to trying more from the range. You can shop it here.

Want more reviews? A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing the Natralus range. You can read their reviews in the comments section below.

  1. Thank you for the Superfood Repair Gel from Natralus Australia.

    I love that this is an Australian product. It is easy to use and has no obvious scent. There is no sticky residue, it is absorbed really well very quickly. I concentrated on using it on my hands and I think it was really good for keeping them hydrated and looking good. I saw a comment about how well it worked on cuts and skin irritations. As it happens I had a little cut on my hand which healed really quickly using the gel and I will be happy to keep using and look for it in the shops.

  2. I received the Superfood Hydrating Repair Gel, and love it. Every household needs this is in their First Aid drawer/cupboard.
    Natural and full of the good stuff and no nasties. I used it on a rash on my grandson, and it soothed within minutes. A burn on my finger, mozzie bites, cuts and general dry and irritated skin, it soothed and hydrated them all. The aloe was wonderful on my sunburnt nose after a day in the garden.
    I’ve even used it on a sore spot on my dog, and by the following morning, it was a fraction of the size.
    Australian made and Dermatologically tested, cruelty free.. I have bought various other ‘soothing and itch relief’ products, and paid a fortune for a tiny tube, but this generous 75G tube is under $10 in most pharmacies, and works far better, and for more skin issues. I keep mine in the fridge for added soothing . Highly recommend, and will be buying for my adult kids to keep on hand for my grandkids!

  3. I received the Superfood Repair Gel – Hydrating, which is really quite lovely. The ingredients of aloe vera, paw paw and cucumber all contribute to the lovely gentle soothing feel of the product, and also to the cooling feeling when you apply it to dry or damaged skin, or bites, scratches, and irritations. I discovered you only need a small amount of gel. It’s quite liquid, so a little bit is easily spread and goes a long way, which is terrific. I’ve used it mainly on my chapped hands which really works a treat; they feel better in the morning.
    Thankyou to Natralus Australia and Beauty & Lace for the chance to give this product a trial run. I recommend it for inclusion in medicine cabinets and first aid kits, and I suspect there are many other uses for it I haven’t discovered as yet.

  4. I was sent the hydrating Superfood Repairing Gel to try. As the name suggests, this is a gel, not a cream. I thought it was scentless, but my daughter thought she could detect a scent, and liked it. The gel goes on smoothly and absorbs fairly quickly. It felt mildly sticky for a few minutes and then was absorbed.
    I tried this on a persistent dry patch on my own skin, and have to say I didn’t notice any real difference. However, my daughter had a major eczema breakout. We used this in conjunction with a medicated cream – the skin healed much more quickly than usual, and my daughter said that it significantly eased the itchiness. This was a big benefit – not scratching probably helped the healing and certainly made me worry less about infection.
    I liked the texture and was happy enough with how well it absorbed. It worked great for my daughter although less so for me. It might simply be a case of it working less well on some skin types or some problems. I certainly didn’t have any problem with it – I just didn’t see much improvement. I’d say it’s well worth trying, because it made a huge difference for my daughter.

