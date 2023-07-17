BEAUTY USER REVIEWS

USER REVIEWS: A’Naturel Strawberry Glow Mask

July 16, 2023
lace
1 Comment
Meet the Strawberry Glow Mask from A’Naturel. The refreshing scent of strawberries will draw you in, and the hydrating properties will keep you coming back for more.

While it looks pink in the pot, the formula is clear on your face. A thin layer is applied to clean, dry skin and left on for around 10 minutes. When you wash it off, your skin feels soft, smooth, and revitalised.

Besides the strawberry fruit extract (delicious), there are a few other key ingredients in this little wonder. It contains witch hazel, jojoba seed oil, and aloe vera extract.

You can use this once or twice a week to get the benefits of essential fatty acids, probiotics, and antioxidants. It’s safe to use on all skin types, and the product is both vegan and cruelty-free.

Plus, the packaging is recyclable.

After taking the Strawberry Glow Mask for a spin, it’s become a must-have in my beauty routine.

RRP $50.00 for a 50ml pot. It comes in a cute pink box, complete with a strawberry twist. Shop it at A’Naturel.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace club members have been testing the Strawberry Glow Mask from A’Naturel. You can read their feedback below or you can add your review.

One thought on “USER REVIEWS: A’Naturel Strawberry Glow Mask

  1. A’naturel skincare Strawberry Glow Mask is simply divine!

    I have used the mask several times and absolutely love it. There is no irritation or tingling upon application, even when I left it on for more than 10 minutes. I used the face mask whilst using my facial steamer and I thought it would melt off, but it stayed put which was a bonus. It feels cool and soothing during use and the scent is exceptionally light and fresh.

    This gentle product provides a strong, noticeable results to tone and texture, my skin felt tight after use but was so much softer and dewier. It provides a perfect amount of moisture in all the right places. I was amazed how my skin glowed and how much my pores shrunk.

    The only negative is I wish it came with an applicator.

    I highly recommend this relaxing yet quick self-care experience for those that love a cruelty and vegan free product.

    Thank you, Beauty, and lace and A’naturel skincare for the opportunity to test and review.

