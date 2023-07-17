USER REVIEWS: A’Naturel Strawberry Glow Mask

Click to rate this product! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Meet the Strawberry Glow Mask from A’Naturel. The refreshing scent of strawberries will draw you in, and the hydrating properties will keep you coming back for more.

While it looks pink in the pot, the formula is clear on your face. A thin layer is applied to clean, dry skin and left on for around 10 minutes. When you wash it off, your skin feels soft, smooth, and revitalised.

Besides the strawberry fruit extract (delicious), there are a few other key ingredients in this little wonder. It contains witch hazel, jojoba seed oil, and aloe vera extract.

You can use this once or twice a week to get the benefits of essential fatty acids, probiotics, and antioxidants. It’s safe to use on all skin types, and the product is both vegan and cruelty-free.

Plus, the packaging is recyclable.

After taking the Strawberry Glow Mask for a spin, it’s become a must-have in my beauty routine.

RRP $50.00 for a 50ml pot. It comes in a cute pink box, complete with a strawberry twist. Shop it at A’Naturel.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace club members have been testing the Strawberry Glow Mask from A’Naturel. You can read their feedback below or you can add your review.