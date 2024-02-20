Active Ingredients in Skincare: Everything You Need to Know

Click to rate this product! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

In today’s digital era, where most of our information comes from digital media, skincare trends and recommendations frequently emerge from platforms like TikTok. Influencers, who claim expertise, share their beauty routines, often highlighting specific products or ingredients.

Many of us, drawn in by the chance of achieving flawless skin like those influencers, tend to trust these recommendations without conducting our own research on the ingredients used in the products they endorse.

This trust in social media advice can lead us down a path of using and misusing products that may not be suitable for our skin type or condition. A significant effect of this is the misuse of active ingredients in skincare, as many products these days include active ingredients, and we often use those products without prior knowledge of how those ingredients can affect our skin and how to safely use active ingredients, in conjunction with one another.

In this article, we will discuss active ingredients, their benefits alongside their risks, and alternatives to explore. With this information, you can choose the right alternatives, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Active Ingredients: A Double-Edged Sword

Active ingredients in skincare are often sought after for their targeted treatments and transformative potential, but they also carry the risk of adverse effects if not used with caution. For as many benefits as there are to the use of active ingredients, there are just as many downsides.

The benefits of active ingredients can range from significantly improving skin concerns such as acne, signs of aging, and hyperpigmentation by interacting directly with the skin’s biological processes. For instance, retinoids accelerate cell turnover, revealing fresher, younger-looking skin, while hydroxy acids exfoliate the surface to brighten and smooth. However, this potency is a double-edged sword.

The downside to active ingredients stems from their very nature. Their ability to penetrate and alter skin processes means they can also disrupt the skin’s natural balance if misused – which they often are due to our lack of understanding of them.

Overuse or incorrect use of actives like retinoids, vitamin C, or chemical exfoliants can lead to skin barrier damage, increased sensitivity, and irritation. For some, particularly those with sensitive skin, this can manifest as redness, peeling, burning, or even long-term sensitization to certain products or ingredients. Moreover, the interaction between different actives (for example, using retinoids and acids together) can exacerbate these effects, leading to compounded skin stress and damage.

In essence, while active ingredients are powerful tools in skincare, their use requires an educated and diligent approach.

Navigating the Sea of Skincare

Depending on your skin type, it may be better to steer clear of actives altogether and instead choose the right products like natural skincare with an understanding of one’s skin type, concerns, and the ingredients suited to address them without causing adverse effects.

The shift towards gentler, more natural alternatives might be the best way to avoid skin barrier disruption while achieving long-term skin results.

Some products that contain ingredients that could potentially replicate the effects of actives without their use are:

Fresh Face Skin Soother Cleanser, which combines Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Jojoba Oil, and Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, providing a gentle yet effective cleansing experience without the harsh effects of stronger actives.





Fresh Face Skin Healer Treatment, which features Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract and Tea Tree Leaf Oil, aimed at healing and soothing the skin of breakouts, without irritation.





AHA & Enzyme Exfoliator, which offers a balanced exfoliation solution with Aloe Vera, Glycolic Acid, and fruit enzymes, suitable for those cautious of stronger acids.





Fresh Face Skin Bright Eyes, which includes ingredients like Argireline and NaturePep Quinoa, clinically proven to target fine lines and puffiness with a gentle approach.

However as mentioned, actives can be beneficial for the skin especially gentler acids that are used right. Some examples of this are Niacinamide and Hydrolysed Hyaluronic Acid which are gentler acids known for being tolerated well by many different skin types.

Choosing the Right Skincare Alternatives

When selecting skincare products, especially for sensitive skin, it’s crucial to look for formulas that prioritize gentleness and efficacy. These key considerations include:

Vegan skincare using natural Ingredients: Opting for products formulated with vegan, plant-based components can significantly reduce the risk of skin irritation and allergic reactions, as these ingredients tend to be gentler on the skin.





Avoiding irritants: Products free from parabens, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances or colours offer a safer profile for sensitive skin, minimizing the potential for irritation.





Understanding preservatives: While preservatives are essential for product safety and longevity, choosing brands that utilize natural, vegetable-derived preservatives can offer a gentler alternative to traditional, chemical-based options.





Essential oils with caution: While beneficial in moderation, essential oils can be potent in fragrance and potentially irritating. Products that use these oils sparingly, focusing on their therapeutic properties without overwhelming the skin, are preferable.

The Balanced Approach to Active Ingredients

While the allure of quick, dramatic skincare results is understandable, the potential for adverse effects cannot be ignored, as they can set you back on your skin journey. The key to harnessing the benefits of active ingredients lies in balance and moderation. Understanding the nature of these actives, recognizing the signs of misuse, and opting for gentler alternatives when necessary can help maintain healthy, radiant skin.



Brands like Fresh Face Skin brainchild of Amelia Goff offer a blueprint for effective, yet gentle skincare. By prioritizing natural ingredients, safety, and efficacy, it’s possible to enjoy the benefits of active skincare without the associated risks.