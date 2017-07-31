Rimmel London Brow This Way Fibre Pencil

We love a good eyebrow, and if you want something to give definition and intense colour which still looks natural, check out the Brow This Way Fibre Pencil from Rimmel London.

This pigmented eyebrow pencil comes in three shades with Light, Medium and Dark. My shade is Medium, what is yours?

This is a pencil, but it is also more than that. It has small fibres which work to plump your brows and fill in any missing spots. This will give you a fuller finish. If your eyebrows need a boost or you are trying to grow them back, the Brow This Way Fibre Pencil is for you.

It has an RRP of $10.95

Get it from Priceline, Priceline Pharmacy, Target, Kmart, BIG W, selected pharmacies and selected Coles and Woolworths

