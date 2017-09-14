New Fragrance: Katy Perry’s INDI

Katy Perry’s latest eau de parfum is called INDI and it comes in a white, black and gold bottle. Katy’s message is embossed on two sides of the straight edged bottle with the words “Put the U in Individual”. The black lid has “KPINDI” running down the sides.

The fragrance itself has a musk scent to it. In fact, it has a total of 11 different musks which have been combined with oriental plum and Italian bergamot as the top notes. Then, there is the twist of white cedar wood, amber and vanilla.

This scent has grown on me, it really suits the trans-seasonal weather we are having at the moment. Plus, I do have a soft spot for modern packaging and this is a fun offering from the popular songstress.

RRP:

30ml $39.00 (AU)

50ml $49.00 (AU)

100ml $69.00 (AU) Available in store now, for stockist information phone: 1800 812 663 What do you think of this design? Will you be seeking it out or leaving this one on the shelf? Let us know in the comments section below x

