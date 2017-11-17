Napoleon Perdis Signature Lip Gloss Collection

For any lipgloss Queen, comes a gift set which features a shade for every occasion. From the man himself, Napoleon Perdis, is the limited edition Signature Lip Gloss collection.

Packaged in a classic black and gold box with clear window, are 7 shades of wonderful in a mixture of matte and metallics.

There is:

Catwalk Call

Deja Blue

Believe

I Want More

Nude Ain’t Rude

Who’s Your Girl?

Are You Joking?

From the blue which is built for experimenting, to the nudes for every day wear – this is the only lip gloss set she will need this Christmas. We love the way it has been presented, and the different makeup looks you can create are endless.

For just $49, this is a good deal when it has been valued at $175!

For more information or to purchase, check out the Napoleon Perdis Signature Lipgloss Collection online.

