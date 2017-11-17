Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Beauty Reviews, News and How Tos

You are here: Home / **VIEW ALL BEAUTY** / Napoleon Perdis Signature Lip Gloss Collection

Napoleon Perdis Signature Lip Gloss Collection

by Leave a Comment

For any lipgloss Queen, comes a gift set which features a shade for every occasion. From the man himself, Napoleon Perdis, is the limited edition Signature Lip Gloss collection.

Packaged in a classic black and gold box with clear window, are 7 shades of wonderful in a mixture of matte and metallics.

There is:

  • Catwalk Call
  • Deja Blue
  • Believe
  • I Want More
  • Nude Ain’t Rude
  • Who’s Your Girl?
  • Are You Joking?

From the blue which is built for experimenting, to the nudes for every day wear – this is the only lip gloss set she will need this Christmas. We love the way it has been presented, and the different makeup looks you can create are endless.

For just $49, this is a good deal when it has been valued at $175!

For more information or to purchase, check out the Napoleon Perdis Signature Lipgloss Collection online.

#gifted #beautyandlacechristmas

SaveSaveSaveSave

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Read previous post:
evodia A Pretty Pair Gift Set

evodia have your Christmas gifts covered with a range of cute packaged sets, available for a limited time. On the top...

Close