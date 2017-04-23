Mother’s Day: Veet Sensitive Precision Beauty Styler

New from Veet is the Sensitive Precision Beauty Styler and it is on our list for Mother’s Day gift ideas.

What is it?

This innovative beauty tool is designed to remove hair in those sensitive areas. Think face, bikini line and underarms. Those places you really don’t want to risk any mishaps!

This is used for accurate styling as it cuts and shapes the way you want it to. The blades never have to touch your skin.

What comes in the set?

Inside the pink and white packaging you will find your Beauty Styler. What I like about this tool is that it comes with 7 different accessories including:

2 sided trimming head in 16mm and 6mm – best for eyebrows

2 and 4mm comb attachment for the face

Styler cap

Bikini head in 20mm

Comb attachment in 4 different lengths for the body

Cleaning brush

Beauty pouch

Comes with a AA battery.

Why we like it…

This is a convenient little styler which can tidy up sensitive areas as required. It is easy enough to use and the different attachments make it versatile.

It has a sleek design and the included beauty pouch is a neat way to store when not in use. Being precise, gentle and quick means it is ideal for busy women on the go.

How much is it and where can you get it?

The Veet Sensitive Precision Beauty Styler has an RRP of $49.99.

It is available from leading supermarkets, pharmacies and independent retailers.

For more information please visit www.veet.com.au

