Month of Love: WOTNOT Facial Wipes for Normal / Sensitive Skin

It is now day 9 of our month of love, and the product of the day is from Wotnot. I have been using their facial wipes for normal to sensitive skin, and they are such an easy way to cleanse your face without irritation.

These wipes remove makeup (including waterproof mascara – winning), cleanse and hydrate your skin. The cloth doesn’t have any synthetic materials and is all natural so feels lovely and soft even on sensitive skin.

With Vitamin E, Australian certified organic Aloe Vera, rosehip and sweet almond oils, leaving you with a moisturised feeling.

These are vegan friendly, gluten free, biodegradable and not tested on animals. There are 25 wipes in a pack, and they will make those nights when you are too tired to remove your makeup, or when you are away from home – that much simpler.

I have tried a lot of different wipes in my time, and these are definitely worth purchasing.

RRP $8.99

Visit www.wotnot.com.au

