Month of Love: Bobbi Brown Naked Brightening Brick

Day 24 of our month of love and today I share with you a limited edition which I have had for a while, but it’s still available to purchase from Mecca so it’s still OK to talk about the Naked Brightening Brick.

Bobbi Brown is a makeup artist who I have always been inspired by, when I was younger I collected quite a few of her books and adore most of the makeup from the brand. I loved this little offering even before I opened it, it’s a shiny gold compact and looks classy.

Once you open it up there is a mirror, and 6 pearly shades of brightening goodness to give your skin a gentle glow. It is lightweight and there is a teeny tiny amount of shimmer.

To use, apply to the any areas you want to illuminate, think cheekbones, bridge of the nose, cupid’s bow and brow bone….or you can brush lightly all over your face.

This has an RRP of $82.00 and as mentioned you can stick pick it up from Mecca. If you are after a different colour combination, Bobbi Brown do have a few other brightening bricks in their range.

