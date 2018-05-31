La Mav Green Clay Detox Mask / Jojoba Beads and Argan Oil Exfoliating Scrub

It is no secret that during winter skin can be fickle, with harsh temperatures and heaters blasting day and night. La Mav is an Australian made brand, who pride themselves on being free from nasties. This means no petrochemicals, parabens, sulphated surfactants, synthetic fragrances or colours, phthalates, talc, PEGs, TEA, DEA or Silicones. That might sound like a mouthful, but simply put the products are certified organic, toxic free and 100% vegan friendly. There is no animal testing, and the ingredients are high quality.

Two product picks from La Mav for Winter 2018 are the Green Clay Detox Mask and the Jojoba Beads and Argan Oil Exfoliating Scrub.

The Green Clay Detox Mask is made for oily or combination skin and will help get things back in balance.

It is a clay formulation with gotu kola extract, green tea extract, and marula seed extract. Skin will be left with a softer, more radiant appearance with a little bit of toning action. If your skin is feeling imbalanced and needs to get back in line, this one is for you. RRP $34.95, you can shop it at Green Clay Detox Mask.

The other product on our list is the Jojoba Beads and Argan Oil Exfoliating Scrub. This is a gentle formulation which works to cleanse your skin. This one is for sensitive, mature, dry or stressed out skin. The jojoba and argan oils work with oat extract as an inflammation fighter helping to calm and smooth, and the microbeads exfoliate.

Just what is needed to get your glow on during winter! RRP $34.95, you can shop it at Jojoba Beads and Argan Oil Exfoliating Scrub.

Both products have pretty packaging and will look clean and sleek in your bathroom. La Mav has free standard shipping in Australia and free standard international shipping on orders over $195. Afterpay available!

