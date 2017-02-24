Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Katy Perry for Covergirl

Katy Perry has collaborated with Covergirl to create her very own line of cosmetics called the “Katy Kat Collection”. When asked about the venture, the popstar said,

“I collaborated with COVERGIRL to create my own make-up collection, The Katy Kat Collection. I was involved in every part of the process – from packaging to the colour palette to the shade names…even the campaign creative. Everything is very personal to me. I made the Katy Kat Collection for my fans and any girl who is willing to experiment with colour. I am so proud of the collection.”

Appropriately there is something for lips and eyes with –


COVERGIRL Katy Kate Matte Lipstick will be available in 11 shades including: Sphynx, Pink Paws, Magenta Minx, Coral Cat, Crimson Cat, Cat Call, Kitty Purry, Cosmo Kitty, Maroon Meow, Catoure and Perry Panther for RRP $17.95 each.

COVERGIRL Katy Kat Mascara will be available in two shades: black and Perry Blue for RRP $18.95 each.

The COVERGIRL Katy Kat Collection is available nationwide from 1st April, 2017 at Priceline, Woolworths, Big W, Coles, Target, Kmart and selected pharmacies.  

