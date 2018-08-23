Jergens Oil Infused Moisturisers

Jergens have a new range of moisturisers to look out for, and these are infused with oil. There are four moisture packed products which all come in convenient 496ml pump bottles with:

Nourishing Honey with honey and orange blossom essense

with honey and orange blossom essense Hydrating Coconut with coconut oil and coconut water

with coconut oil and coconut water Enriching Shea Butter with pure African shea butter

with pure African shea butter Deep Restoring Argan with argan oil and vitamin E

These are designed to keep your body hydrated for longer, and create softer, healthier looking skin. This is just what you want with the weather getting set to warm up (soon, I hope!) The moisturisers are dermatologist tested, and each has a very light, unique scent to it. While they do all smell quite pretty, I do have a bit of a thing for Honey so this would be my pick. However, if you have particularly dry skin I would suggest the Argan (pictured) variety would be the best choice.

There is something lovely about an oil infused product, as they tend to go the extra distance in nourishing the skin. Jergens products do come at an affordable price point so you can afford to collect them all. The Oil Infused Moisturisers have an RRP of $11.99 each.

Available exclusively from Priceline stores nationally from September 2018. If you try this range, we would love to hear what you think! Please leave any feedback in the comments section below.

You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @jergensaustralia

#gifted #spring2018