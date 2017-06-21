e.l.f. Hydrating Bubble Mask

I have a fun little mask to share with you today. It’s called the Hydrating Bubble Mask and it is by e.l.f (eyes lips face). When you apply this to a damp face, it goes on like a gel.

You only need a thin layer and it will begin to bubble and foam up. It’s glorious, and it’s fun! This foaming action gives your skin a deep clean and all those nasty dirty bits will be washed away.

You will know when it is time to rinse off (5-10 minutes) because the bubbles start to fade away. At this point you give your face a gentle massage and give it a wash with warm water. Pat dry, follow with your favourite moisturiser and voila! Your skin is happier, softer, and healthier.

There are no parabens, sulfates or phthalates. It comes packaged in a cute tub and you dispense product by pushing down the white lid.

e.l.f. do not test on animals.

RRP $42.00

#gifted #playbeautifully

Who doesn’t love bubbles?! If you’ve tried it, we would love to hear what you think.

For more information visit www.elfcosmetics.com.au

