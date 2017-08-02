Derma E Vitamin C: Micellar Cleansing Water and Renewing Moisturiser

During Winter I always try to remember to take my daily Vitamin C, so it makes sense to put it on my skin too! This is where Derma E comes in with their Vitamin C Micellar Cleansing Water and Renewing Moisturiser.

Starting with the cleanser, you can remove any makeup and dirt from your skin. If you are unfamiliar with Micellar water, it cleanses your skin without having to rinse. Instead, you sweep the product over your face with a cotton pad. This is gentle enough to be used on your eyes and lips too.

This product contains Rooibos and Probiotics to keep the skin in balance. RRP $19.95

Follow this with the creamy moisturiser to leave your skin feeling soft and hydrated. This has a light scent and helps to even out the skin tone while reducing the appearance of fine lines. Used twice a day, you will have the benefits of Vitamin C without being too rich or too heavy. RRP $34.99

Both products are 100% vegan, GMO-Free and Cruelty-Free. The packaging is white and yellow and is recyclable.

You can find Derma E online at www.dermae.com.au or visit your local Priceline store.

