Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Beauty Reviews, News and How Tos

You are here: Home / **VIEW ALL BEAUTY** / Cinch Face Cheat

Cinch Face Cheat

by Leave a Comment

You may have spotted Cinch Face Cheat Moisturiser recently as it has been making waves in the beauty industry. Why? Because it’s so easy to use…and it works!

In one little spray you get 72 hours of moisturiser, illuminator, pore refiner and a primer. This is an instant skin pick-me-up which smooths your skin and helps to reduce the appearance of impending wrinkles. It’s a vegan friendly formula and there is no animal testing. There are no parabens, synthetic fragrances, mineral oils, urea or sulphate detergents.

Pop it on before your makeup for a smoother, well prepared base – or to add some extra glow to your look.


The key is Superox C, and Kakadu Plum which is loaded with Vitamin C.

RRP $39.95 for 100ml.

Find out more at Cinch Skin

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Read previous post:
Biology Smart Skincare Moisture Therapy Body Duo Pack – 375ml.

Biology Smart Skincare is new to my beauty cabinet, and the first thing that caught my eye is the packaging....

Close