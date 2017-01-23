You may have spotted Cinch Face Cheat Moisturiser recently as it has been making waves in the beauty industry. Why? Because it’s so easy to use…and it works!

In one little spray you get 72 hours of moisturiser, illuminator, pore refiner and a primer. This is an instant skin pick-me-up which smooths your skin and helps to reduce the appearance of impending wrinkles. It’s a vegan friendly formula and there is no animal testing. There are no parabens, synthetic fragrances, mineral oils, urea or sulphate detergents.

Pop it on before your makeup for a smoother, well prepared base – or to add some extra glow to your look.

The key is Superox C, and Kakadu Plum which is loaded with Vitamin C.

RRP $39.95 for 100ml.

