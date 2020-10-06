Boracay Skin Gold Shimmering Body Oil

A good body oil will get your skin through summer, and you can get your glimmer on with the Gold Shimmering Body Oil from Boracay Skin. This is an Australian brand that first launched in 2015, and they are making a name for themselves for all of the right reasons.

Right now, the timing for this review is perfect because my skin has been feeling dry. Plus, as the weather warms up, the pants are quickly being replaced by shorts and skirts.

The key ingredient is coconut oil, and the final product is both nourishing and hydrating. The Gold Shimmering Body Oil has a gentle golden shimmer and subtle scent that lingers. Besides the prettiness of this beauty, it really does combat dry skin. As it smoothes over your legs and arms, it also rejuvenates problem areas such as elbows and knees.

While there is an instant moisture hit, your skin won’t feel greasy. One thing is for sure, I will be using this all summer long.

Other varieties include Bronze, Rose Gold, and Natural Sun Body Oils. The RRP for the Gold Shimmering Body Oil is $38.95. These products are not tested on animals, and vegan friendly.

If you have been thinking about trying the range from Boracay Skin, start with this one!

Learn more at www.boracayskin.com

#gifted #summer2020