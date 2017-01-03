Biology Smart Skincare Moisture Therapy Body Duo Pack – 375ml.

Biology Smart Skincare is new to my beauty cabinet, and the first thing that caught my eye is the packaging. The products are made from natural ingredients and are Australian made.

One two-some I have been using as part of my daily body routine is the Moisture Therapy Body Duo. This comes in a set with No. 303 Moisture Therapy Body Wash and No. 304 Moisture Therapy Body Lotion. Both in 375ml and suitable for normal to dry skin.

Both products contain Australian extracts, bio lipids, steam distilled essential oils and active plant DNA while being free from parabens, sulfate detergents, mineral oils, synthetic colours and fragrances and animal ingredients. The Biology Smart Skincare brand is against animal testing.

The No. 303 Moisture Therapy Body Wash is a lovely way to start the day with its lemongrass scent and formula which doesn’t leave skin feeling dry. You will feel refreshed and clean with this product and your conscience will be clear too.

Follow the Moisture Therapy Body Wash with the No. 304 Moisture Therapy Body Lotion and your summer skin will be soft and hydrated and ready for that dress. This is designed to help brighten your skin and give it back that youthful glow.

You can buy these products individually, but why would you when you can get them in a value pack for $48.00.

You can: shop here.

You May Also Like: