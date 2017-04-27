Ayurwoman Ayurveda Clinic (Melbourne)

Ayurvedic medicine is an ancient form of holistic treatment practice from the East. Ayurveda is believed to have originated in India over 3000 years ago. Ayurveda uses a whole-body approach or a comprehensive approach to diagnose and treat a variety of conditions.

Ayurwoman is a Naturopathic Clinic based in Melbourne who specialises in Kerala Ayurveda Treatments. Their practitioner Jyothi is experienced in treating and managing women’s health issues, hair and skin care, weight loss, digestive issues, stress management and general wellbeing. Or, if you just want a stand-alone therapeutic ayurvedic massage or detox they offer this too!

The philosophy behind Ayurvedic medicine puts great emphasis on harmony, a healthy body, and a healthy immune system. The first step in Ayurvedic treatment is the diagnosis which can help the practitioner determine your individual and body type or the dosha type. A dosha analysis is done by a series of tests including observation of the tongue, reading the pulse and specific questioning.

According to Ayurvedic theory, there are three main body types or doshas. According to the principals of ancient Ayurvedic medicine, these body types are Vata, Pitta, and Kapha, which each feature specific physical, mental and emotional attributes. While Vata is the wind element, Pitta is the element of fire and Kapha is the element of earth and water. Every human being is a mix of these dosha types, but most of us may have one and sometimes two dominant dosha types.

As per Ayurveda, one of the causes of illness is dosha imbalance. Practitioner adopts a customised treatment and diet plan which will depend on your dosha type and the particular dosha involved in a specific condition or illness. Treatments are a combination of Ayurvedic herbal medicines and supplements, ayurvedic treatments and an ayurvedic diet. Strategies used may also include modification to long-term diet and lifestyle changes.

If you are interested in trying Ayurvedic medicine with a treatment plan and a diet plan or just a once off wellness treatment, they are located at:

Ayurwoman Ayurveda Clinic

173A Glenferrie Rd

Malvern

VIC – 3144.

You can call them on (03) 9078 1999 or visit their website at: www.ayurwoman.com.au

To read real customer reviews, you can find some feedback on Google.

